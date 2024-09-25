The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul is garnering comparisons to another famous reality star — at least according to someone close to the show.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the famed Hulu series’ executive producer Jeff Jenkins revealed that he believes Taylor, 30, and ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick coded.

“They’re just in this cycle that repeats and repeats and repeats and repeats,” Jenkins explained. “Scott and Kourtney did it for a decade before finally parting.”

The biggest difference between the two couples, Jenkins noted, is that “Scott — and you saw this on the show — did not want to change” but Dakota, 31, “wants to learn and grow.” (Jenkins was a producer on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for years.)

While Kourtney and Scott were on and off for nearly 10 years and welcomed three kids together, Taylor and Dakota had around two years under their belt before taking a break.

Amid ongoing social media speculation that the couple split, Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Taylor and Dakota hit pause on their relationship months after welcoming son Ever in March.

“I would say we’re working on things, and I actually have no idea where it goes with us from here,” Taylor told Us in our new cover story. “We are not fully together, but not fully done. I don’t know what the future holds with him and I.”

She told Us that she’s “heartbroken” with where things stand between her and Dakota. “It’s just a lot. I’m trying to cope,” she added.

Jenkins, meanwhile, hopes that Taylor and Dakota “make it” in the long run. “I’m rooting for them,” he added.

According to Taylor, the break between her and Dakota stemmed from how he was portrayed on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered in early September.

“He has a really good soft side, and I feel like that wasn’t shown on the show,” she shared with Us. “He’s like, ‘I look like this a—— to you while you’re pregnant, when that’s just not the case of how I treated you the whole time. Yes, I did defend myself in [some] cases, but that’s not how I am to you. I look like this awful person when I’m not.’”

If you ask Jenkins, these ups and downs are what made them a good candidate for reality television.

“The quality of their commitment to share their lives, right?” he said. “That’s what brings success to an unscripted show — is if the on-camera talent will share.”

