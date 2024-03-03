Spencer Pratt weighed in on his The Hills costar Kristin Cavallari’s new romance with Mark Estes in a hilarious way.

Pratt, 40, shared a clip of himself watching Cavallari’s debut on her boyfriend’s Montana Boyz TikTok account, where he poked fun at The Hills’ revival series. (After The Hills ended in 2010, The Hills: New Beginnings debuted in June 2019, but was canceled after two seasons in January 2022.)

“If these Montana Boyz had been on The Hills reboot with KCavi we def[initely] wouldn’t have been canceled,” Pratt wrote via TikTok on Saturday, March 2.

Pratt’s video came one day after Cavallari, 37, danced on the social media platform with Estes, 24, and his fellow content creators Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox to Jason Aldean’s 2009 track “She’s Country.”

Related: 'The Hills' Original Cast: Where Are They Now? When The Hills first debuted in May 2006, it looked a lot different than the revival, The Hills: New Beginnings. No matter what version they’re watching, fans are still hooked on the cast’s unwritten chapters. The MTV reality show, a spinoff of Laguna Beach, followed Lauren Conrad from Laguna to Los Angeles, where she moved […]

In the upload, the three-member group lip-synced to the song as Cavallari appeared behind Estes, wearing denim jeans and a shirt that read, “This Ain’t My First Coors Rodeo.”

Before the clip came to a close, Estes grabbed Cavallari from behind as she flashed a grin for the camera. The Montana Boyz captioned the TikTok, “Brother she’s country…”

Cavallari and Estes sparked romance rumors in February when they were photographed on vacation together in Mexico, per a photo obtained by TMZ. She later confirmed the pair’s relationship status by sharing a selfie of the two on social media.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, which Estes reposted via his Instagram Story and added two red heart emojis.

Prior to her relationship with Estes, Cavallari was married to former NFL player Jay Cutler for seven years before they split in 2020 and finalized their divorce two years later. They share three children: sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 8.

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high-profile romances over the years. Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, at which time she was dating high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti. The pair’s real-life romance and alleged love triangle with Lauren Conrad was central to the […]

After her split from Cutler, Cavallari was linked to comedian Jeff Dye in fall 2020 and country singer Chase Rice in summer 2021.

In a September 2023 cover story, Cavallari exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her mindset when it comes to dating.

“I’ve gone through phases of going on a million first dates, and I’ve gone through phases where I’m not dating at all,” she shared. “At the moment, it’s not my priority, but I’m open to it.”

While she expressed disappointment about the Nashville dating scene, Cavallari noted she was still open to marriage.

“I still very much believe in marriage and love,” she said. “I was just really young when I met my ex. So, yeah. I’m open to it — even after all these horrible dates!” (Cavallari met Cutler, now 40, at age 23.)