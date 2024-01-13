Seinfeld Alum Peter Crombie Dies at 71 After Illness

Former Seinfeld star Peter Crombie has died. He was 71.

“It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my ex-husband died this morning,” Crombie’s ex-wife, Nadine Kijner, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10, sharing throwback photos from their wedding. “Thank you for so many wonderful memories and being such a good man. Fly free into the un-boundless source of light, Peter. May you be greeted with love by your parents, and [pet cat] Oliver.”

She continued: “So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul.”

Kijner later told TMZ on Friday, January 12, that Crombie had been diagnosed with a brief illness before his passing. Further details about Crombie’s cause of death have not been revealed.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024 Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Crombie was best known for playing sitcom writer “Crazy” Joe Davila on Seinfeld season 4. He played an antagonist of show star Jerry Seinfeld, whose character briefly dated and stalked Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

In addition to Seinfeld, Crombie’s acting credits also include Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, NYPD Blue, Natural Born Killers, The Doors, The Blob and House of Frankenstein. Crombie’s final acting role was in 2000 when he had a recurring role on Walker, Texas Ranger.

Many Hollywood performers have taken to social media to remember Crombie’s legacy.

“Am heartbroken by the death of my good friend Peter Crombie. He was a gifted artist,” comedian Lewis Black wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. “Not only was he a wonderful actor but an immensely talented writer. More importantly, he was as sweet as he was intelligent and I am a better person for knowing him.”

Related: ‘Seinfeld’ Cast: Where Are They Now? It’s hard to believe, but 30 years ago, a show about nothing quickly became a show that everyone talked about. When Seinfeld debuted on July 5, 1989, no one imagined that the NBC sitcom, created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld about friends living in Manhattan, would go on for nine seasons. It spanned 180 […]

TV writer Jay Russell, for his part, also paid tribute to his late pal. “RIP to my friend Peter Crombie who was a wonderful, caring, gracious man, and fabulous actor,” Russell penned via X. “Peter granted me his great talent, playing the ‘bad guy’ in My Dog Skip and did a perfect job of scaring dog lovers around the world. I hope he is at peace now. Happy trails, maestro.”

An unofficial Seinfeld rewatch podcast also remembered Crombie’s legacy as Joe.

“RIP Peter Crombie. From the moment we met him, we knew he was unlike any sitcom guest star we had ever seen,” a post on the “This Podcast is Making Me Thirsty” X account read. “His portrayal as ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola in Seinfeld is one of the most memorable of the entire series. An incredible talent, who will be deeply missed.”