Selena Gomez All Smiles, Sings ‘Wolves’ After The Weeknd Split News

Fresh air! Selena Gomez was all smiles on Monday, October 30, hours after Us Weekly confirmed that she and The Weekend split.

Celebrity Splits 2017

The singer, 25, spent time with her assistant Theresa Marie Mingue and visited a school. “So, Selena made me go by this high school, and she thought she wouldn’t get noticed,” Mingue said in an Instagram Story. She later joked: “When security shows up.”

Gomez laughed as she was spotted by dozens of kids outside on their playground. The star filmed herself riding her bike and even sang along to her latest song, “Wolves.”

Selena’s Best Red Carpet Moments

As previously reported, Gomez and The Weeknd, 27, have gone their separate ways after 10 months of dating. The news came after it was revealed that Gomez and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber had been hanging out again. “The Weeknd doesn’t think Selena talking to Justin again is weird at all. He doesn’t care,” a source previously told Us.

Gomez and Bieber, meanwhile, dated on and off from 2011 to 2014. The “Sorry” singer also stepped out on Monday with a big grin.

Justin’s Complete Dating History

“Justin really wants to get back with Selena,” an insider exclusively tells Us. “He has been texting her nonstop and hangs out with her whenever he can. Selena insisted that they were just friends and that The Weeknd had nothing to worry about, but she can’t deny that she still loves Justin. He had such a big piece of her heart and was such a huge part of her life for so long. She can’t just let him go.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!