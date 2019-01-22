A day to remember. Selena Gomez was on hand to ensure that her best friend’s upcoming wedding was celebrated to the nines.

The “Slow Down” singer, 26, attended BFF Courtney Barry’s backyard bridal shower on Saturday, January 19. Gomez wore a red dress and tied her hair back for the occasion, which Barry said was flawless.

“A few of my perfect girls threw me a perfect shower,” the bride-to-be captioned a recent Instagram post, showcasing Polaroid pictures from the event.

Hillsong Church musician Brooke Ligertwood also posted a snapshot from the shower that featured Gomez posing with a large group of her friends. “Favourite [sic] bridal shower ever for my favourite [sic] bride ever,” the singer captioned the pic. “@courtneyjbarry you (and what God is writing in and through the Sam & Courtney story) are worth all the celebration and so much more.”

Barry, meanwhile, shared a photo of herself in a lacy white dress drinking what appeared to be a glass of champagne. She wrote on Instagram: “Two years ago, @sam._lopez professed his love for me in this backyard (sort of) on my birthday and I was like whaaaat and then last year I told him I thought I might marry him so we started dating and here we are, weeks away from getting married and life is so sweet and God is so WILD and I’m just floating through it all.”

Two months before Barry got engaged to Sam Lopez, she joined the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress to get spontaneous matching tattoos. “We finally did it! my number one and my sister forever @selenagomez,” Barry wrote on Instagram in August 2018.

Gomez checked herself into a treatment center in October after she was hospitalized twice due to complications from her 2017 kidney transplant. “She’s dealt with depression before and is still dealing with it,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She wants to better herself every day. That’s her priority.”

On January 14, the “Fetish” songstress broke her silence on social media and said she was “proud” of herself for getting through hard times. “Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth,” she wrote. “It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

