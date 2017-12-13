Feeling the love! Selena Gomez, Ryan Seacrest and more stars took to social media on Wednesday, December 13, to wish Taylor Swift a happy 28th birthday.

“I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!),” Gomez, 25, wrote alongside a clip of the longtime best friends. “Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you.”

Happy bday @taylorswift13! Enjoy today. If you need a cat sitter for Olivia, you know where to find me. pic.twitter.com/3uQojq81Dr — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 13, 2017

“Happy bday @taylorswift13! Enjoy today,” Seacrest, 42, tweeted alongside a funny gif of Swift handing him one of her cats “If you need a cat sitter for Olivia, you know where to find me.”

Alongside a sweet selfie with the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, Karlie Kloss wished: “Happy happy birthday @taylorswift13! ”

We love you So So So So So Soooo MUCH!!! Happy Birthday @taylorswift !!!!! 🎂🎈🎉🎁😻 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Dec 13, 2017 at 7:58am PST

Lily Aldridge, meanwhile, shared a photo of her 5-year-old daughter, Dixie, lyingon the couch with Swift and her cat Meredith. “We love you So So So So So Soooo MUCH!!!” the model wrote. “Happy Birthday @taylorswift !!!!! 🎂🎈🎉🎁😻”

Swift’s longtime vocalist and guitarist Paul Sidoti also penned a sweet message to the superstar. “This week 10 years ago I auditioned and was blessed with the opportunity to play for a new artist named, @taylorswift.. She had just released her third single, Our Song, and was quickly becoming someone to watch..,” he wrote on Instagram. “My first show was The Tonight Show with Jay Leno that started this wild and crazy journey.. I’ve experienced some of the most unbelievable fun-filled moments of my life doing what I love doing.. So as you can tell from my previous posts, I shared 10 of my favorite songs in honor of completing my 10th year.. I still can’t believe it’s been that long.. Taylor thank you so much for everything and can’t wait to start year 11.. Happy 28th Birthday!! ❤️ 🎂#reputationtour.”

Just three days before turning 28, Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, showed plenty of PDA at Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball, where they were spotted dancing while Ed Sheeran performed.

