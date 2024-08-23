Selena Gomez’s boyfriend Benny Blanco has the tick of approval from her Wizards of Waverly Place costar, David Henrie.

The actor, 35, praised his costar’s boyfriend, 36, describing the producer as a “super cool dude” in an interview with E! News published on Thursday, August 22.

In the interview, Henrie revealed he and Blanco had their “first sit-down hangout” and the Wizards star was left impressed.

Blanco’s skill in knowing where to get “delicious” takeout left an impression on Henrie, with the actor telling the outlet, “He orders great Italian food.”

“He ordered a ton of stuff,” Henrie added, sharing that the singer introduced him to polenta Bolognese. “He called it adult baby food ‘cause that was the texture.”

Gomez, 32, and Blanco first started off as friends after working together in 2015 on her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness” for her Revival album.

Rumors began circulating in July 2023 that the twosome were dating after Gomez, Blanco and Paris Hilton posed for a photo together.

Gomez confirmed she and Blanco were an item in December 2023 by commenting “Facts” on an Instagram post that featured the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Benny Blanco.”

During an appearance on the The Howard Stern Show in May, Blanco shared details of their first date.

“She was like, ‘Hey, you want to hang out?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah,'” he said. “I remember sitting there and she’s like, ‘Well, I would have worn something different for this date,’ and I was like, ‘What, we’re on a date?’”

In May, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Gomez is “really happy” in the relationship as their partnership continues to evolve.

“She and Benny are very serious and have talked about marriage,” the source told Us, adding that the romance is “definitely endgame” for the singer. “Selena is really happy and is doing really well. She feels her life is peaceful right now.”

Meanwhile, Henrie met Gomez while starring as her brother on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

Gomez and Henrie are both producers of the upcoming sequel, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and will reprise their roles as Alex and Justin Russo respectively.

Speaking to Us Weekly in June, Henrie gushed over how great it was to be reunited with Gomez during filming.

“It was awesome. We didn’t want it to end. It was great,” Henrie said. “She’s so good. She has such a quick wit that’s only gotten stronger.”

Henrie teased what’s to come in the revival, telling Us, “We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show, and they’re really touching, and they went really well. So, I’m excited for you to see it.”