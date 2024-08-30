Selling the OC’s Alex Hall is off the market.

Before summer comes to an end, the Oppenheim Group real estate agent confirmed she is dating a new man who will remain private — for now.

“I’m very, very happy right now and I don’t want to jinx anything,” Hall, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the boohoo Collective Launch Party on Thursday, August 29. “That’s why I haven’t introduced him. My close friends know him. My good colleagues know who he is, but he’s not ready for the ‘gram yet.”

Earlier this month, some fans began to speculate that the reality star had met someone special when she posted a video from the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California. In the Instagram video, Hall could be seen grabbing a man’s leg while on a carnival ride.

“The most liberating thing is realizing you’re the one in control of your own feelings, thoughts, success, happiness and life,” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday, August 24. “Nobody else.”

While some fans questioned whether former costar Tyler Stanaland’s feet were in the video, Selling the OC star Polly Brindle confirmed that wasn’t the case.

“I know who the guy is! He’s not Tyler,” Brindle, 38, told Us at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday. “It’s not Tyler’s feet. She’s happy.”

During the Selling the OC season 2 finale in September 2023, Hall and Stanaland, 35, expressed their feelings for each other and shared a steamy kiss in a hot tub.

When season 3 premiered in May, however, viewers learned the pair’s relationship was not meant to be romantic. (Stanaland has since left the Oppenheim Group to work in real estate alongside his dad, John.)

Hall said that her new boyfriend “hates” the spotlight. As a result, she has no interest in revealing who he is at this time.

“I don’t think I would pollute him like that,” she explained. “He’s so pure. I don’t think I would do that.”

But while she’s not ready to kiss and tell, Hall — who shares two kids with an ex-husband — said this relationship is a special one with a bright future ahead.

“I’m in a committed, healthy, happy relationship,” she said. “I’m off the market, baby. It’s hard in the OC, man. It’s hard everywhere out there. I’m trying to get wifed up. I want to be a wife again.”

Selling the OC is now streaming on Netflix.