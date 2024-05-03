Selling the OC star Alex Hall experienced a series of ups and downs with Tyler Stanaland during the Netflix show’s third season before moving on.

“There is some information that came to the surface after we were done filming season 3, and it really gave me an insight to why certain things were going the way they were with Tyler,” Alex, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively. “It validated me and feeling the way I felt.”

While she admitted that it “takes two to tango” — and they would both dabble in the possibility of something more — Alex said that she needed one thing from Tyler, 34, that never came.

“I was really looking for that leadership, that consistency and his actions to match his words. He says it was that we weren’t aligned on timing. I begged to differ,” she continued. “To be honest with you, there’s a lot that transpired.”

Related: A Guide to Selling the OC's Alexandras: Rose, Jarvis, Hall, Harper The Alexandras are fighting — and Us is here to break it all down. Season 2 of Selling the OC, which started streaming on Netflix Friday, September 8, introduced viewers to a fourth woman named “Alexandra”: Alexandra “Ali” Harper. She joins returning cast members Alexandra Rose, Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra “Alex” Hall, prompting the Oppenheim […]

During the Selling the OC season 2 finale in September 2023, Alex and Tyler shared their feelings for each other and shared a steamy kiss. Season 3, which premiered on Friday, May 3, picked up right where the show left off — except, things between Alex and Tyler were way off.

Tyler said their friendship was “different” after the kiss. “We’re not a thing,” he stated in the season 3 premiere. Alex, for her part, said that Tyler went on a “world tour” and “ghosted” her after their kiss.

“Tyler laid it all out on the table and a week later, he emotionally shut down and went off to Fiji and Australia and we didn’t really talk,” she claimed during the season. “It made me feel like he regretted what he said.”

Eventually, the duo discussed things being “awkward” between them. “I’m too old to be f—king confused,” Alex told Tyler at one point, before asking him for consistency that never came.

The pair broke off whatever it is they were doing after a miscommunication involving a trip to Nashville. While Tyler claimed he wanted Alex there, she got different vibes and went to Las Vegas instead. When Alex returned to California from Sin City, she had a boyfriend.

“I feel like I do have closure, but watching the season definitely brought back some emotion — some negative and not so negative emotion,” Alex told Us. “Tyler was a very, very dear and close friend of mine and so he still somehow manages to pull on my heartstrings.”

She added: “I’m more sad for the friendship because he always led with — we both led with — let’s not let this ruin our friendship. And I think it did.”

Selling the OC showed Tyler having thoughts about leaving the Oppenheim Group to go work with his father’s real estate firm, Douglas Elliman. In October 2023, he officially departed the Oppenheim Group.

Related: The 'Selling Sunset' Curse: Every Split That Rocked the Franchise A reality television career can be tough on a marriage, but few unscripted series have a higher divorce rate than Netflix’s Selling Sunset franchise. Several stars of the real estate series have seen their marriages fall apart since the OG show’s March 2019 debut. Chrishell Stause became the first victim of what some have called […]

It seems Alex and Tyler have not spoken, but their names are still making headlines together. Tyler was married to Brittany Snow for two years until the duo announced their split in September 2022. Tyler and Alex denied that anything romantic went down between them during his marriage to the actress after their behavior during season 1 raised eyebrows with fans.

“I did try to work things out with Tyler throughout the entire season,” Alex told Us. The season finale revealed that she was going on a trip to Italy with her TikTok executive boyfriend.

“Girls got to eat. I was only getting breadcrumbs and I needed a big full loaf of bread, so I went to Italy,” Alex quipped to Us, confirming that she and the businessman have since split. (In the show, she said he moved to London for work.)

“We only dated for three months when he was here, and half of that time was not exclusive,” she explained. “We tried doing the long distance thing and eventually it just got to a point where it was unrealistic. He didn’t know when he was coming back and I needed, again, some more answers and more security, a timeline. I just really feel like I need to focus on what’s here and my priorities here. So, we’re still friends. Very, very, very good friends. He’s a great guy, but I need someone here.”

Selling the OC season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.