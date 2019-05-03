An uphill battle. Selma Blair tries her hardest to stay positive as she faces multiple sclerosis, but sometimes it is hard to be strong.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell,” Blair, 46, captioned an Instagram picture on Friday, May 3. “I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll.”

While the Cruel Intentions actress is struggling to deal with the sickness, she will not let it bring her down. “I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass,” she continued. “And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better… I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck.”

Blair was diagnosed with MS, “an immune-mediated process in which an abnormal response of the body’s immune system is directed against the central nervous system,” in August 2018, but did not reveal the illness for two months.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story alum later recalled a trip to Miami she took shortly before her diagnosis. “I didn’t know what was happening,” she captioned an Instagram photo in March. “Under the table my leg was dead. I couldn’t stay awake and my right hand couldn’t find my mouth. But I was happy.”

Blair admitted that she felt “some relief” when doctors told her what was wrong. She confessed on Good Morning America in February: “I cried. I had tears — they weren’t tears of panic, they were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control.”

