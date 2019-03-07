Selma Blair Shares Poignant Post About MS: 'All We Have Is Now'

Taking the good with the bad. Selma Blair got sentimental while remembering a trip she took ahead of her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis.

“Tbt. A beautiful summer night in Miami. My flare was already hitting,” the People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story alum, 46, captioned a shot of herself on Instagram on Thursday, March 7. “I didn’t know what was happening. But I sat outside and had a gorgeous dinner with my dear friend.”

Blair went on to explain that even though her leg “was dead” under the table, she was dozing off and her right hand “couldn’t find my mouth,” she had appreciated the beauty of the moment. “All we have is right now. This. Is the past. But I remember knowing to just feel the warmth in the breeze. The gift of this trip.”

She continued: “My son [Arthur, now 7] is asleep next to me. I hear his breathing. That of a tender soul, a young boy who will wake full of energy. I am going to curl up next to him. Cause that is what this wonderful life can bring. The now. The now I love. So… goodnight.”

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society defines MS as “an immune-mediated process in which an abnormal response of the body’s immune system is directed against the central nervous system.”

The Cruel Intentions star has been consistently honest with fans about her struggles with the disease. In January, she explained what it felt like via Instagram, writing, “My brain is on fire. I am freezing. We feel alone with it even though the loving support has been a god send and appreciated.”

She took things one step further in February, opening up about her experiences for the first time on Good Morning America. During the interview, the Legally Blonde actress revealed she also had spasmodic dysphonia — a neurological disorder the muscles in the voice box — which make it difficult to speak.

“I cried. I had tears,” she said of her MS diagnosis. “They weren’t tears of panic, they were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control. And there was some relief in that.”

Blair revealed her condition to the world in October. “I am in an exacerbation,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

The actress walked the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars in February with a custom cane.

