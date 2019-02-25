Selma Blair is stepping out in style. The actress made her first public appearance since announcing that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Blair, 46, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday, February 24, in a multicolored dress with a matching cape. She walked with a custom cane that matched the black accents in her trendy outfit.

“This is love. @tombachik customizing my cane with my monogram and a real pink #diamond. How did I get so lucky?” she wrote on Instagram. “I wanted a special cane for #vanityfair dinner. So… @lyon_hearted went out and found patent leather and @bic_owen and he stitched it on. Hours of love put in. And then #tombachick made it especially magical. I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through. #subtle #chic #love. I can’t thank these three enough. There are angels. #oscars2019.”

The Cruel Intentions star revealed in October 2018 that she was diagnosed with the disease two months prior. “I am in an exacerbation,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. … I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask.”

Blair wrote at the time that she “probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least,” but she was “relieved to at least know.”

Jaime King later opened up to Us Weekly about how the Hellboy star, whom she called “one of my oldest best friends,” has been coping. “[She] is one of the strongest, bravest women that I know and if anybody can get through this, it’s her,” the Hart of Dixie alum, 39, told Us in December.

More recently, Blair wrote on Instagram in January that she feels “uncontrollable anxiety at times” as part of her new reality. “People write me asking how I do it. I do my best. But I choke with the pain of what I have lost and what I dare hope for. and how challenging it is to walk around,” she told her followers. “But my smiles are genuine. This is ok. Life is an adventure with many shards of awakening.”

