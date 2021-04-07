Selma Blair and Justin Long’s Managers Once Tried to Set Them Up

Going back in time! Selma Blair dropped a dating bombshell about her past connection with Justin Long, revealing that their managers once attempted to set them up.

Blair, 48, revealed the interesting story after Long, 42, recreated her iconic Cruel Intentions role for Sarah Ramos’ Quarantscenes Instagram series. After Long shared the video on Tuesday, April 6, the American Crime Story star left a comment in response.

“I am laughing and I love you and I see why you never would date me despite my business managers set up attempts years ago,” the actress wrote. “This makes up for it. Thank you dear Justin. Great work.”

The actor responded, “Haha I just thought Al was being a Yenta! We can hash it out on the podcast.”

While that connection may not have happened, Long is no stranger to discussing his love life on his podcast, “Life Is Short with Justin Long“.

The comedian exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020 that he would be happy to have ex-girlfriend Drew Barrymore as a guest. The He’s Just Not That Into You costars dated on and off from 2007 to 2010 and still remain friends a decade after the split.

“Yeah, I mean, talk about just enjoying talking to somebody,” Long said at the time. “She’s a great conversationalist, so, of course, yeah.”

Blair, meanwhile, started dating Jason Bleick in 2010. They welcomed their son Arthur in July 2011, one year before they split. In October 2018, the Grammy nominee revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“I am disabled,” Blair captioned a mirror selfie via Instagram. “I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. … I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share.”