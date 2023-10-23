Seth Rogen and Wife Lauren Miller’s Relationship Timeline

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller have been going strong for nearly two decades.

The comedic actor and his wife initially met at a mutual friend’s party in 2004.

“This was before The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and I had no idea who he was. And I was really shy around guys, but he was also awkward and weird around girls,” Miller recalled to Vulture in 2012.

Seven years after an unforgettable first date, to say the least — more on that below — the couple tied the knot in 2011. The pair, who are happily child-free, spend their time focused on their careers, their Alzheimer’s foundation and each other.

“It’s a really amazing thing that we do the same thing,” Miller, who is also a writer, exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “When we talk about, you know, similar things, and I think the fact that we understand what the other person does is really helpful.”

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Rogen and Miller’s romance:

2004

The pair first met at a mutual friend’s birthday party — but it was their first date that was the most memorable moment.

“We went and played mini-golf and then got in a major car accident on a freeway,” Miller shared on a 2018 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, explaining that their vehicle was allegedly hit by a teen who “had stolen his dad’s car.”

“[Seth] totaled his car, my roommate had to come drive him home, and that was our first date,” she recalled.

2011

One year after Rogen popped the question, the pair tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at Kunde Estate in Sonoma, California. Rogen and Miller were wed by a female rabbi as guests including Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann celebrated with the happy couple.

2012

After Miller’s mother was diagnosed with early on-set Alzheimer’s, Miller and Rogen founded their nonprofit organization, Hilarity for Charity. (Miller’s mom passed away in 2020 at age 55.)

“It’s given meaning and purpose to huge loss in my life. I personally have gotten so much out of the fortunate opportunity that we had to help other people, which has, in turn, helped me process the loss that my family went through with my mom having this terrible disease,” Miller exclusively told Us in March 2022. “So it’s really a very large feeling of what it means to us. And it’s really something that ranges from insane joy to just lots of tears of, ‘I can’t believe that we’ve gotten to do this stuff.’”

2018

Rogen told Us that he was so happy with his wife that he’d be down to renew their vows. “Sure, I’d have another wedding. Yeah, that would be fun. Anything for a party,” he joked.

“Renew our vows?” Miller said excitedly. “Does that mean we can have another wedding?”

2020

The Pineapple Express star gushed over his wife — whom he called “the perfect partner” — while celebrating their nine-year anniversary via Instagram.

“Happy anniversary to us!! I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with. After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day,” he wrote. “Here’s me beating her at video games at our wedding.”

2023

Rogen opened up about his and Miller’s decision to not have children — and how they are living their best lives thanks to their choice.

“Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids,” he explained on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast. “Honestly, you just are told, you go through life, you get married, you have kids. That’s what happens. And me and my wife, neither of us were like that. Honestly, the older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice to not have kids.”

He continued: “We are in the prime of our lives. We are smarter than we’ve ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have, we have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another, that we’ve never been able to live before.”