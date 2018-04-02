Stormy Daniels may have just recently gone public about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, but Seth Rogen says that he’s known about it for years.

During a Monday, April 2, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 35-year-old actor claimed that Daniels — who appeared in two of his movies, Knocked Up and The 40-Year Old Virgin — had told him she had sex with Trump.

“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time,” Rogen said of the porn star. “And I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago. At the time, when you asked a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing she could’ve said.”

He continued: “So, yeah, she had mentioned it, actually. She did mention it. And again, at the time it wasn’t that surprising. Then as his campaign rolled out it became clear that no one cared about anything he did and so it didn’t really occur to me that it would come out or that anyone would care about it. But when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that.’”

As previously reported, 39-year-old Daniels came forward in March with the claim that she and the the now 71-year-old president had sex in 2006. Their alleged encounter — which the White House has since denied — occurred shortly after Trump’s wife, Melania, gave birth to their son, Barron.

Daniels claims that ahead of the 2016 presidential election, Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 in hush money to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The porn star has since filed a lawsuit against Cohen for defamation.

