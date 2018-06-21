He’s had enough! Seth Rogen hilariously trolled Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s excessive social media flirting.

After confirming the couple’s engagement via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 20, Davidson, 24, took to Instagram to share a sultry snapshot of his fiancée.

“I love you,” Grande, also 24, commented on Thursday, June 21, to which the Saturday Night Live star replied, “I love u more tho.”

Rogen, 36, then weighed in on the romance and didn’t hold back. “Guys seriously,” the Superbad actor, 36 wrote in the comments on Thursday. Davidson later quipped back, “@sethrogen when ur getting married to the hottest girl in the world you tell me how you’d act.”

The “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner and the comedian started dating in mid-May. Us Weekly exclusively revealed their engagement earlier this month and the couple haven’t shied away from showing off their excitement ever since. Grande frequently flaunts her diamond sparkler, rumored to be valued at $93,000, and Davidson often leaves intimate messages on the Victorious alum’s Instagram feed.

“I tried to comment something filthy but it didn’t let me. I’ll just tell you later :),” Davidson wrote on Tuesday, June 19, under a video of Grande dancing on stage. The popstar replied, “I’m in the kitchen,” referencing the new $16 million luxury condo in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood , that the pair recently moved into.

Davidson opened up about the duo’s engagement during his Tonight Show appearance, telling Fallon, 43, “I feel like I won a contest. It’s f—king lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

