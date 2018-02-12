During Sex and the City, everyone was either Team Big or Team Aiden. Now, it’s Team SJP or Team Kim! The feud between leading ladies Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker heated up on Saturday, February 10, when Cattrall, 61, called out her former costar on Instagram for “exploiting” the death of the Modus star’s brother, Chris.

The drama between the SATC stars ignited in September when Parker announced a third movie would not be made since Cattrall decided she didn’t want to continue the saga. Dean Winters, who appeared briefly on the show in 1999, told Us Weekly he was bummed about the drama.

“I mean, [I’m] always Team Sarah. I’ve known Sarah for 25 years. Look whatever’s going on, I don’t give a f—k,” Winters, 53, told Us exclusively at the Writer’s Guild Awards in New York on Sunday, February 11. “I mean, I just like Sarah. Kim’s nice too, but Sarah and I have a lot of history. I try to stay out of that bulls—t, you know what I mean? Whatever’s happening I just hope it works out for everyone.”

He also added that while Cattrall doesn’t want to do a third film, the others could still do one — and he hopes they do.

“It would be nice to see them make another movie. I think they have another one in them,” Winters, who guest stars on Law & Order: SVU, added. “I don’t think it’s going to happen, although there’s ways of getting around Kim Cattrall, you know what I mean? Like a funeral!”

For years, rumors have circled about a feud between Cattrall and Parker but it wasn’t until Cattrall’s Instagram post on Saturday the the feud came to the forefront.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time,” the post read. Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones, also wrote in the caption that when Parker, 52, reached out, she was reminded of how “cruel” her costar is. “Let me make this VERY clear (if I haven’t already). You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Cattrall wrote. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cynthia Nixon also sent love to Cattrall on Instagram after Chris’ death, writing, “Such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO.” However, Cattrall didn’t seem to have a problem with 51-year-old Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes.

A source told Us Weekly following Cattrall’s dig that Parker was extremely hurt by the SJP Collection founder’s Instagram post. “This will be absolutely devastating to her,” the insider told Us. “She really is one of the nicest people in show business. Not sure why Kim had to take it to this level.”

With reporting by Nikki Gostin.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!