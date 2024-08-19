Former Amazing Race contestant Shana Wall has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines after she allegedly swallowed plastic on a flight to Rome.

First reported by The New York Post, 51-year-old Wall filed a lawsuit against American Airlines with the New York County Clerk on August 12. Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the actress and model, who dated Ryan Seacrest in the past, claimed to have sustained “serious and permanent personal injuries” after she swallowed “broken plastic and shards” in a beverage served to her on a May 1 flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Wall is a sommelier and contributing recipe writer to Best Life, but she is perhaps best known for her stint on season 12 of The Amazing Race in 2001. She went on to date Seacrest from 2003 to 2005.

The incident allegedly resulted in “injury to [Wall’s] throat, esophagus, vocal cords and digestive system” that left her “confined to home and bed” and unable to work, suffering from internal damage caused by the plastic shards.

Per the complaint, Wall was “caused to be sick, sore, lame and disabled” and was “caused to sustain a loss of enjoyment of life; she became incapacitated from the duties of her occupation, sustaining wage and economic loss.”

Wall is seeking an unspecified amount in damages, but the lawsuit states she had “incurred, and will in the future continue to incur, expenses for the treatment of her injuries” and will require in the future “additional medical care and treatment as a result of her personal injuries.”

Us has reached out to representatives for both Wall and American Airlines for comment.

“[American Airlines] had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption,” Wall claimed in her lawsuit, saying the airline “created the dangerous, defective and unsafe condition on the airplane.”

Despite the alleged incident on the way to her vacation, Wall still shared updates of her wine-tasting tour throughout Italy via Instagram in May. “Alba nights ! 🥰. Beautiful vertical #BriccoRocche ##Barolo 1982, 1986 & 1990 🍷🍷🍷,” the New York resident wrote via Instagram on May 18. “The ‘86 was the table favorite. Ever-changing in the glass 🫶. Quite a beauty! What a night!”

This is not the first time this year that a celebrity has had a serious issue with an airline. Last month, United Airlines issued an apology to Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis after he was briefly placed on a no-fly list and escorted off of an airplane in handcuffs on July 13.

“We have apologized to Mr. Davis for his experience and continue to review our handling of incidents like this to protect our highest priority — the safety of our customers and crew,” United said in a July 30 statement.