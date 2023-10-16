Shania Twain has nothing but love for Taylor Swift — and even feels like she is family.

“I feel like I’m her aunt or something,” Twain, 58, said in a clip posted via Instagram of her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “We’re in sync in a lot of ways and I really have a lot of respect and compassion … The weight of any young artist in her position is enormous, and she just gets through it seemingly so effortlessly but we all know that it’s not. It’s a lot of effort. A lot of work. She’s a hard, hard worker.”

Earlier this month, Swift, 33, was seen in New York City wearing a T-shirt that referenced Twain’s tune “Any Man of Mine.”

“It’s really cool,” Twain said of Swift wearing the T-shirt. “I think that was sweet of her.”

Fans began theorizing about what the shirt could mean for Swift’s highly-anticipated 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, which is set to be released on October 27, and the possible connection to Twain.

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer dropped two versions — one pop and one country — of her 2002 album Up! Fans have pointed to Swift’s easter eggs as a clue that the “Cruel Summer” singer is taking a page out of Twain’s book.

When Swift dropped “The Man” music video in February 2020, a wall showed all of her album titles to date. While Fearless, Speak Now, Red and Reputation are only painted once on the wall, 1989 and Karma are written twice. Fans began speculating that Swift would surprise release an album called Karma alongside 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

In September 2021, Swift seemingly teased the potential idea when she posted a video to TikTok of her winking into the camera as the clip glitched, with the 1989 hit “Wildest Dreams” heard in the background. She captioned the post: “When you set a date in November with Red but then someone mentions 1989.”

Swift went on to share another post via TikTok just five days later, with photos of herself and Twain — and referencing Twain’s double album released in 2002. “Learned from the best,” she captioned the post, alongside a woman tipping hand emoji.

The “All Too Well” singer has made headlines recently for her romance with Travis Kelce. Swift has attended three of his Kansas City Chiefs games, and the pair have been photographed stepping out together. They even made surprise cameos in the season 49 premiere episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 14.

“It’s still so new, but they really like each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 13. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”