Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty’s recent reunion was full of revelations.

“Do you remember the Betsy Johnson dress that you wore in our biggest cast photo?” Spelling, 50, asked Doherty, 53, on the Monday, April 22, episode of her “Misspelling” podcast while in the middle of a conversation about past relationships and cheating. “It was black, floral … We used to share clothes, everything.”

Doherty was concerned by the question as Spelling asked it in the middle of talking about losing her virginity. “Are you telling me you lost your virginity in my dress?” Doherty questioned Spelling.

Spelling recounted, “No, I’m going to say that you wore the dress I lost my virginity in.”

Doherty was confused at first. “I told you. What do you mean? No, no, no, I literally said, ‘There’s a blood stain in the back.’ And you were like ‘I don’t give a f–k,’” Spelling said.

Doherty then remembered and clarified that Spelling was talking about a black dress with roses on it. While Doherty insisted that the dress was “cleaned” — Spelling mumbled it was a “big ass blood stain” that didn’t come out.

“We were going somewhere and I didn’t have anything to wear so I borrowed that dress,” Doherty reflected. “I loved that dress. And then I got one exactly like it but all black.”

The conversation shifted back to cheating as Spelling explained she cheated on the guy she lost her virginity to — Ryan — with Brian Austin Green.

“I cheated on him with Brian. That’s how we broke up,” Spelling said. “I fell head over heels in love with Brian [Austin] Green.”

Spelling chalked up the relationship between her and Green as teenage infatuation. Although she teased that she still has a giddy feeling when the pair interact to this day, Spelling is happy for Green and his fiancée, Sharna Burgess. During the same episode, Doherty revealed that had her own fling with Green after she left 90210. (Green and Spelling, who played love interests David and Donna, were on the teen soap for 10 seasons while Doherty left after season 4.)

While Green has found his match, Spelling’s love life hasn’t been the easiest. Us Weekly confirmed in March that Spelling filed for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage. McDermott, 57, previously announced in June 2023 that they had separated. The pair share five kids: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.