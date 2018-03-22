A lot may be changing in Shannon Beador’s life, but she says nothing has changed when it comes to her appearance.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared an Instagram photo of herself with her three friends celebrating her birthday early on Thursday, March 22, and she pointed out that although it may have looked liked she had gotten a breast augmentation, she hadn’t.

In the photo, Shannon is smiling with her arm wrapped around her friend, and she’s wearing a black leather jacket and a form-fitting white top. “Love these girls! ❤❤❤” she captioned the snap, along with the hashtags, “oldest friends” and “bday celebration.” Shannon also added, “Looks like I had a boob job,” but then quickly denied it, writing: “Nope, I didn’t.”

Beador, 53, has been sharing uplifting messages on her account about accepting change and about remaining hopeful for the future. As previously reported, the Bravo star filed for divorce from her husband, David Beador, in December 2017 after 17 years of marriage.

Shannon and the three children she shares with her ex — Sophie, 16, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline — recently took a trip to Mexico and a source told Us Weekly that he picked up the $20,000 tab, even amid their divorce battle. “Shannon recently took her three daughters with David to Mexico for a week of fun in the sun, and he paid for all of it,” the source told Us on March 18, adding that the trip included first class tickets for Shannon and their girls. “Even though Shannon and David continue to duke it out in court, he wanted them to have a great family vacation, without him.”

The source added: “No matter what is going on with David and Shannon regarding the divorce, he will always step up and do the right thing for his family.”

Earlier this month, David also filed for joint custody of their kids, claiming in court documents that Shannon is “not fostering or encouraging a healthy father-child relationship” between him and his kids. The pair faced off in court on March 16 and were granted joint physical and legal custody of their children. Radar Online reported that they both signed the agreement.

Their split came just two years after she revealed during season 10 of the Real Housewives that he had been unfaithful. The estranged couple initially worked through it in front of the cameras and later renewed their vows, but then announced their split in October 2017.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon said in a statement on BravoTV.com at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

