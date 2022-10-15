Live, love — and laugh a lot! Sharon Osbourne shared the secret to her long and healthy marriage with husband Ozzy Osbourne while revealing little-known facts about herself exclusively to Us Weekly.

“The person that makes me laugh the most is my husband,” Sharon, 70, told Us, noting that one of the “silliest” gifts she ever got was a hat from her beau. “For one, it didn’t fit, and it was a straw hat with a flower in it. I think it was meant for a baby!” the talk show host joked.

The pair, who tied the knot in 1982, share daughters Aimée and Kelly, and son Jack. The duo recently took to social media to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in July.

“40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love,” the Black Sabbath rocker, 73, wrote via Instagram alongside a sweet snap of Sharon wearing a white gown paired and matching veil. Ozzy, for his part, can be seen standing beside her wearing a white suit with a vine of leaves draped around his neck.

The Lucifer alum, meanwhile, also commemorated the milestone with a sweet message to her hubby.

“It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy,” Sharon captioned a photo of the twosome. “We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron.”

While the Osbourne brood is one of Hollywood’s most beloved and famous families — even landing their own MTV reality show, The Osbournes, from 2002 to 2005 — Sharon and Ozzy briefly called it quits in May 2016 before rekindling their romance that September.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” Sharon admitted during an episode of The Talk, adding that Ozzy was “trying so hard to be a better person.”

“I just had a newfound love,” the former X Factor judge explained, “and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”

While filming so many reality shows — from The Osbournes to VH1’s Charmed School and The Sharon Osbourne Show — certainly has its challenges, the Austin Powers star told Us that she looks back on the experience fondly, for the most part.

“My favorite memory from filming The Osbournes was the whole thing — it was just a blast,” she shared, noting that while she’s spent plenty of time in front of the camera, “you’d find me lying on the couch with 10 dogs and my hubby, wearing a tracksuit and watching TV” on any Sunday afternoon.

Life is also now about being a grandma, which Sharon told Us is “wonderful” because she “loves going back in time with my own children.” Sharon is grandma to four little ones: Pearl, 10, Andy, 7, and Minnie, 4 , who Jack shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly, and Maple Artemis, who Jack welcomed with fiancée Aree Gearhart in July. Kelly, for her part, announce she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May.

Keep scrolling for more candid confessions from Sharon:

1. One place everyone should visit is London. The most common thing fans say to me on the street is, “How are Ozzy and the family doing?”

2. The most British thing I do is collect royal family memorabilia. I’m obsessed!

3. The dream hair color I’d love to try out is purple, like Kelly.

4. The time I was the most starstruck was when I met Bette Midler.

5. My favorite books are anything by Charles Dickens or Jane Austen.

7. The best advice I received is how precious time is.

8. My most memorable moment from [hosting VH1 reality series] Charm School was the series wrapping!

9. My favorite item in my wardrobe is a camel-colored coat.

11. The strangest thing in my house are taxidermy mice that I hide in corners to scare people.

12. My No. 1 beauty product is Augustinus Bader skincare.

14. A common misconception about me is that I’m difficult.

15. The first concert I ever attended was the Everly Brothers.

16. The meal I make the best in the kitchen is cheese on toast.

17. My most embarrassing on-set moment was when my tooth fell out [while filming The Talk].

19. My favorite movie is The Godfather.

20. My favorite place to vacation is Italy.

21. I have 14 pets: 10 dogs and four cats!

22. I’d love to play the piano, but I don’t have a musical bone in my body.

23. My favorite show to binge is Game of Thrones.

24. My favorite thing about being a grandma is that it’s like going back in time with my own children. It’s wonderful!