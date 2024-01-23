Sharon Osbourne is opening up about when she learned husband Ozzy Osbourne had a four-year affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

“He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that,” Sharon, 71, said during her Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap stage show in London on Sunday, January 21, per the U.K.’s The Mirror. “But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work … it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

Sharon recalled believing that her kids were “older” and had the ability to “take care of themselves” without her.

“So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom,” she continued. “The maid tried to come in to clean [the] room and saw me.”

Related: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Relationship Timeline Sticking together. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have encountered many ups and downs during their decades-long marriage, but they are still fighting for their relationship. The rocker was married to his first wife, Thelma Riley, from 1971 to 1982. He adopted her son, Elliot; then the pair welcomed daughter Jessica in 1972 and son Louis in […]

Sharon married Ozzy, 75, in 1982. The couple share kids Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38. (Ozzy is also the father of daughter Jessica, 51, and son Louis, 49, with ex-wife Thelma Riley.)

After 33 years of marriage, Sharon and Ozzy briefly split in 2016 amid reports of his affair with Pugh. However, in July 2016, Sharon told The Talk viewers that she had forgiven Ozzy for his infidelity. (Sharon hosted The Talk from 2010 to 2021.)

“I shouldn’t speak for him. I know he wants to come on this show anyway and talk for himself to you all,” she said at the time. “He feels that he owes everyone here an apology because he’s put us all through it. He’s very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct.”

Sharon went on to say that it was going to take “a long time to trust” him again. “I just can’t think of my life without him,” she added.

Ozzy, for his part, referred to cheating on Sharon as one of the more “outrageous” things he’s done in the public eye.

“I regret cheating on my wife,” the musician told GQ in November 2020. “I don’t do it anymore.”

Related: Sharon Osbourne Through the Years: From Ozzy Osbourne Marriage and Beyond Sharon Osbourne’s foray into the spotlight began when she was hired as now-husband Ozzy Osbourne’s talent manager. Nearly three years after Sharon came aboard Ozzy’s team, they tied the knot — and they are still going strong more than four decades later. “The person that makes me laugh the most is my husband,” Sharon exclusively […]

He continued, “I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

Both Sharon and Ozzy have been candid about the ups and downs they’ve weathered throughout their relationship. She recalled their “legendary” fights during a September 2021 interview with the Daily Mail.

“We would beat the s—t out of each other,” she claimed. “It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.