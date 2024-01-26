Sharon Stone doesn’t “fake” who she is on dating apps, but that still hasn’t made it easy to find love.

Stone, 65, recalled one particularly bad first date where she ended up at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles with a “heroin addict.” She told The Times in an interview published on Friday, January 26, that the man was “clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me.”

After realizing he was a drug addict, Stone said she simply told him it wasn’t going to work. “I tell the waiter, ‘I’ll have a glass of water.’ He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t stay,’” she explained.

Stone revealed that another one of her dates left her feeling “almost like a therapist” after the man opened up about his recent split from his wife. “He was struggling to process it,” Stone told the outlet, noting a third man she went out with had just split from his girlfriend and looked to Stone for advice.

“[My date’s ex] had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion … He was still very much in love with her, and I helped him process it,” Stone remembered. “It was really rewarding for both of us. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Although her online dating success rate isn’t high, Stone was adamant, “This is the year that I want to fall in love — 100 percent,” noting she’s now on Tinder.

The Basic Instinct star’s declaration is a complete 180 from an interview she did with Drew Barrymore three years ago when she said she was “done dating.”

“I’ve had it with dating,” Stone said during an October 2020 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining, “I just find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and time with my kids and my friends more.”

She joked, “I don’t need another kid. I don’t want any insincerity and baloney and game playing.”

Stone has been married twice. The Oscar nominee was married to writer and producer Michael Greenburg from 1984 to 1987. She tied the knot a second time with Phil Bronstein in 1998. The pair adopted their son, Roan, now 23, in 2000. Stone and Bronstein, 73, split four years later.

Stone went on to adopt two more sons, Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17, in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

Now that Stone is back on the dating scene, she revealed that she doesn’t have a running list of things she wants in a suitor. “I don’t look for anything. I’ve never looked for anything. Because I don’t think that’s what happens,” she told The Times, noting in real life, “You’re standing somewhere, someone walks up and starts talking to you and you turn around and think, ‘What?’ And the next thing you know, two years have gone by.”

Stone concluded: “You don’t look for a list and then your list arrives. That’s what people do who don’t have relationships. So that they can comfort themselves with the fact that they don’t have a relationship and feel that they’re actively making an effort towards that happening in their lives.”