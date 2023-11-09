Kelly Ripa wants to hook up her 26-year-old-son with Sharon Stone — despite the fact that the actress is 39 years older than Michael.
The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost, 53, revealed her wish to the actress, 65, Wednesday, November 8 on her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.
“I wish I could introduce you to my children because my sons — as you know, we’ve discussed this over DMs — I have two sons that are very dichotomous in their personalities,” Ripa explained. “They are not similar in any way. They disagree on everything — except the hotness of Sharon Stone.”
The All My Children alum described how her sons would say Stone’s film love interests were not worthy of the veteran actress when she was watching one of Stone’s films, such as her 1995 crime drama Casino directed by Martin Scorsese starring Robert De Niro with Joe Pesci.
“If my boys walk in, they’re like, ‘Yeah right, as if Robert De Niro would ever be able to get her’…’Yeah right, like Joe Pesci would have a chance with Sharon Stone,’” she mimicked.
Stone responded that De Niro and most of her movie husbands and boyfriends were always much older than her.
“These women always were 20, 25, 30 years younger than the men [they dated],” the Golden Globe winner added. “But if we dated someone 10 years younger we’d be cougars.”
Then, Ripa got into her matchmaker mode.
“Sharon, I could set you up with my son right now. He is 26,” Ripa joked. “I would like for you to be my daughter-in-law. That would be the greatest honor of our family. It would be the joy of my life.”
Stone did not accept or reject the proposal before admitting that she has dated men whose mothers were her age in the past.
When Ripa continued to press Stone to hook up with Michael, the Basic Instinct star responded that now she won’t date anyone under 45.
Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos also have a daughter, Lola, 22. When it comes to dating, however, Ripa’s focus appears to be on her boys.
Last month, Ripa revealed on her talk show that she had tried for “many, many years” to match her sons with the daughters of former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna — Delilah, 25, and Amelia, 22.
H
owever, she later decided her boys were not ready for them after seeing Amelia walking down the runway in her first fashion show.
“I was like, ’Nevermind, he wouldn’t know what to do with that,’” Ripa laughed. She then sent a message to Rinna saying, “‘Forget it, he wouldn’t know.’”