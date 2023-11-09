Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Kelly Ripa Tries to Set Up 26-Year-Old Son Michael With His Celebrity Crush, 65-Year-Old Sharon Stone

By
Kelly Ripa Tries to Set Up 26 Year Old Son with 65 Year Old Sharon Stone
Getty Images (3)

Kelly Ripa wants to hook up her 26-year-old-son with Sharon Stone — despite the fact that the actress is 39 years older than Michael.

The Live With Kelly and Mark cohost, 53, revealed her wish to the actress, 65, Wednesday, November 8 on her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.

“I wish I could introduce you to my children because my sons — as you know, we’ve discussed this over DMs — I have two sons that are very dichotomous in their personalities,” Ripa explained. “They are not similar in any way. They disagree on everything — except the hotness of Sharon Stone.”

The All My Children alum described how her sons would say Stone’s film love interests were not worthy of the veteran actress when she was watching one of Stone’s films, such as her 1995 crime drama Casino directed by Martin Scorsese starring Robert De Niro with Joe Pesci.

Hottest Celebs Over 40 Catherine Zeta Jones Jennifer Lopez Heidi Klum

Related: Hottest Celebs Over 40

“If my boys walk in, they’re like, ‘Yeah right, as if Robert De Niro would ever be able to get her’…’Yeah right, like Joe Pesci would have a chance with Sharon Stone,’” she mimicked.

Kelly Ripa Tries to Set Up 26 Year Old Son with 65 Year Old Sharon Stone
Michael Consuelos and Kelly Ripa. Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

Stone responded that De Niro and most of her movie husbands and boyfriends were always much older than her.

“These women always were 20, 25, 30 years younger than the men [they dated],” the Golden Globe winner added. “But if we dated someone 10 years younger we’d be cougars.”

Then, Ripa got into her matchmaker mode.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family Album With Their 3 Children Through the Years: See Photos

Related: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Family Album With Their 3 Children: Photos

“Sharon, I could set you up with my son right now. He is 26,” Ripa joked. “I would like for you to be my daughter-in-law. That would be the greatest honor of our family. It would be the joy of my life.”

Stone did not accept or reject the proposal before admitting that she has dated men whose mothers were her age in the past.

When Ripa continued to press Stone to hook up with Michael, the Basic Instinct star responded that now she won’t date anyone under 45.

Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos also have a daughter, Lola, 22. When it comes to dating, however, Ripa’s focus appears to be on her boys.

Love My Life Kelly Ripa Celebrates 26 Years Mark Consuelos Marriage

Related: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Relationship Timeline

Last month, Ripa revealed on her talk show that she had tried for “many, many years” to match her sons with the daughters of former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna — Delilah, 25, and Amelia, 22.
H
owever, she later decided her boys were not ready for them after seeing Amelia walking down the runway in her first fashion show.

“I was like, ’Nevermind, he wouldn’t know what to do with that,’” Ripa laughed. She then sent a message to Rinna saying, “‘Forget it, he wouldn’t know.’”

In this article

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Attend Oscars with Ryan Seacrest 2023 Oscars

Kelly Ripa
Sharon Stone Hilariously Reacts to Bad Bunny s NSFW Shower Selfie It Can Break Your VCR 376

Sharon Stone

live with Kelly and mark

More Stories