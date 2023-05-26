She’s still got it! Sharon Stone is showing off her bikini body.

The 65-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 24, to show off her figure in a leopard print swimsuit. “Ready for summer,” the Antz star captioned the social media post, which showed her poking out her bum as she posed in front of a mirror. Her cheeky swimsuit featured daring string bottoms and a triangle top.

Stone teamed the two-piece with Ray-Ban sunglasses and wore her blonde tresses in a shaggy wet ‘do. The Pennsylvania native’s comment section quickly filled up with praise from her followers and famous friends. “Yaaaassss queen. I don’t think you’ve ever been more sensual,” Brooke Burke wrote. Kelly Rowland, meanwhile, gushed: “GET IT” as Vera Wang added several fire emojis.

This wouldn’t the first time Stone flaunted her figure. In August 2022, she gave Us at glimpse of her swim style when the Casino star bid farewell to summer in a patterned bikini. “Why do I always get in shape when summers [sic] over?” Stone joked in the caption.

In addition slaying bikini season — Stone stunned during this past awards season. In March, the Silver actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party — following the 95th Academy Awards — in a yellow cape dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The glamorous garment featured white embroidery at the hem and a cascading train. A month prior, Stone nailed the Barbiecore trend in a hot pink suit by ACT N°1 at a pre-Grammy gala in Los Angeles. The outfit featured protruding tulle fabric that made it look as though Stone was floating on the red carpet.

Through the years, the Catwoman actress has been hailed as a fashion icon on and off the big screen. Her most memorable style moment is perhaps the all-white outfit she donned during the interrogation scene in Basic Instinct, which premiered in 1992.

Stone revealed in a letter penned for InStyle in February 2022 that she was the brains behind the memorable ensemble.

“I remember asking the director, Paul Verhoeven, what he wanted me to wear for it. He jokingly said, ‘I don’t care if you wear a turtleneck and your hair in a bun.’ So, I said, ‘Good, because that’s what I was thinking,’” she explained. “We decided go for all white because my character had a very Hitchcockian vibe.”

Stone also shared that she created a clause in her contract permitting her to take the clothes home from set.

“People thought I was crazy, but the truth is I wasn’t getting paid much compared to my male costar,” the actress, who starred alongside Michael Douglas, explained. “I made $500,000. Michael made $14 million. So, keeping my costumes was a really smart thing to do.”

She added: “The idea that I could go into one of those high-end stores [on Rodeo Drive] where a purse costs $20,000 and not feel like an imposter was beyond my comprehension. It immediately helped me feel the power and the wealth that this character had.”