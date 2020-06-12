Lucky break. Sharon Stone recalled the “really intense” feeling of being struck by lightning once.

“I was filling the iron with water,” Stone, 62, told Brett Goldstein during the Wednesday, June 10, episode of his “Films To Be Buried With” podcast, noting her house had its own well. “I had one hand on the faucet, one hand on the iron and the well got hit with lightning and the lighting came up through the water.”

The force of the shock sent the Oscar-nominated actress flying. “I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Whoa!’”

Thankfully, Stone’s mother, Dorothy, was there to help her in the aftermath, since Stone said she was unconscious from the crash into the refrigerator.

“My mother was standing there, and my mother just belted me across the face and brought me to,” the Basic Instinct star recalled. “I was in such an altered state.”

With her mom in charge, Stone was rushed to the hospital where she had an EKG (electrocardiogram) done that showed electricity surging through her body.

“I had to go get EKGs every single day for 10 days,” the Pennsylvania native explained.

This wasn’t the first time Stone faced a near-death experiences, however, having suffered a stroke in 2001. “I’ve had a lot of things,” she said during the podcast interview. “It’s crazy.”

Stone opened up about surviving a stroke and nine-day brain hemorrhage in 2016, saying she felt “tremendously lucky to be alive.”

“To be able to put a sentence together, to be able to walk and talk, to be able to continue to work in my chosen field, which requires quite a bit of memorization,” she told AARP in July 2016. “To be able to have the full facility of my body and my face.”

The mother of three also experienced a scary incident involving a horse when she was 14.

“The scar on my neck is from being taken under a clothesline while riding a horse,” Stone told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2015, about the incident. “It was back in Pennsylvania when I was 14. My mom saved my life.”