In loving memory. Shawn King opened up about her late estranged husband Larry King’s funeral and how the family came together following his death on Saturday, January 23.

“We laid him to rest this morning,” Shawn, 61, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, January 27. “And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you almost don’t have time to, for me, to process.”

The actress, who shares two sons, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20, with the late radio host, admitted she is “still processing” Larry’s death “as are the boys.”

Shawn revealed that the entire family — Larry was also father to Larry Jr., 59, from his marriage to Annette Kaye, and two children, Chaia, 51, and Andy, 65, who passed before him — honored the star with a nod to his iconic fashion staple at the funeral.

“We all, it was just family, we wore Larry’s suspenders, every one of us,” she said. “And it was a beautiful, loving … just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that.”

The California native, who is also mother of Danny Southwick, 39, from a previous relationship, spoke out about how her family has stayed united.

“Death is maybe the great equalizer, I think,” she continued. “You know, when you experience it with people who we really, really love, all the other noise and the nonsense that could be surrounding, it just goes away and the family goes close together. And that’s what happened. You know, it was beautiful.”

Larry died at the age of 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Ora Media announced the news on January 23 via his Twitter account.

“Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr., Chance, Cannon and the entire King family,” the statement read. “Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privacy at this time.”

The legendary TV host’s death came after he was hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19 on January 1. He was sick for 10 days prior to being admitted, according to Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411.

Larry had a few health issues leading up to his death, including spending his 87th birthday in November 2020 in the hospital for blood-flow issues and being treated for chest pain in April 2019. A month prior, the former Larry King Live host suffered a near-fatal stroke that left him in a coma. The Larry King Now host also battled lung cancer in 2017 and suffered a major heart attack in 1987 that led to quadruple bypass surgery.

Shortly after news of his death broke, celebrities paid tribute to the Hollywood legend, including Ryan Seacrest, Piers Morgan and Wendy Williams.

Larry, who tied the knot eight times, is survived by his estranged wife — whom he filed for divorce from in 2019 — three of his five children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.