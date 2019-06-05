Celebs were out and about this week, from Shay Mitchell looking chic while celebrating season 2 of Big Little Lies, to Kelly Bensimon getting a blowout at Drybar in NYC, to Gabrielle Union enjoying a meal at Applebee’s. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Shay Mitchell celebrated HBO’s Big Little Lies Season 2 at Amabella’s birthday party in L.A.

— Playboy Carti performed his hits “wokeuplikethis” and “Magnolia” for a packed crowd at Up&Down in NYC.

— Nick Young celebrated his birthday with dinner at TAO Los Angeles followed by a celebration at Avenue Los Angeles.

— Maxwell celebrated his 46th birthday at The Fleur Room atop Moxy Chelsea with Angela Simmons.

— Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and more will perform at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival hosted by Ryan Seacrest on September 20 & 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

— Kelly Bensimon stopped by Drybar Bryant Park to celebrate the Drybar x Secret Life of Pets collaboration with her dog, Fluff Bensimon.

— Catt Sadler showed off her glow after an Ultra Fractional Laser Facial at Skin Laundry West Hollywood.

— Chantel Jeffries hosted an event to celebrate her capsule collection with superdown and the launch of her new single “Chase the Summer” featuring Jeremih in L.A.

— Gabrielle Union visited Applebee’s to try the restaurant’s new loaded fajitas topped with hot queso and bacon and sipped on a Perfect Margarita.

— Anthoula Katsimatides and Juicy Liu kicked off Pride Month with Just Salad’s Just Proud Salad event in NYC.

— Johnny Lee of The Hotel Lobby and Jordin Sparks posed for a picture at KIIS FM’s 2019 Wango Tango Gift Room in Carson, CA.

