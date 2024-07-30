Dan + Shay lead singer Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah, are expecting their fourth child.

The couple announced the news via Instagram on Monday, July 29, sharing a video in which Hannah, 33, happily showed off a positive pregnancy test while sitting on a couch next to Shay, 32, and their three sons, Asher, 7, Ames, 4, and Abram, 1.

“1, 2, 3, 4…. ,” she captioned the clip, which was set to the song “Million Little Miracles” by Elevation Worship & Maverick City.

Friends and fans rushed to the comments section to offer their congratulations. “I’m sooooooo happy for you guys!!!! And I’ve been waiting for this announcement and I LOVE IT so much! Love y’all!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” gushed HGTV’s Jenny Marrs, while another commenter replied, “Hope you will add a girl.”

Shay and Hannah regularly celebrate family milestones via social media, including the January 2023 birth of their third boy, Abram. In August 2022, the “Speechless” singer and the former Miss Arkansas revealed that she was pregnant in a joint Instagram post. “Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired,” the twosome wrote alongside a sweet video.

In the clip, Hannah asked Asher if he wanted a baby brother or sister. After Asher revealed that he wanted a sister, she responded, “Well, baby, it’s gonna be another baby brother.”

Abram’s arrival came after Mooney revealed his health journey and reflected on his 50-pound weight loss.

“It’s weird not recognizing yourself. I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again,” the country crooner confessed via Instagram in December 2022. “It matters what we eat. It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on. I’m so thankful for the people in my life that helped me make a change.”

The “10,000 Hours” singer added: “No one forced me into this. I wanted to change my life for me. I’ve never felt more alive. I’m not looking for mediocrity … let’s go find greatness.”

Shay married Hannah in October 2017, nine months after the duo welcomed Asher that January.

“On one of our first dates, Shay brought me up to a hill overlooking his family’s farm. We sat and talked about life and dreamed about our futures,” Hannah told Brides in April 2018. “We went back to the hilltop for our first look, where Shay patiently waited for me as my veil whipped in the wind. It was absolutely perfect.”