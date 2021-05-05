Shayne Lamas and Nik Richie Split After 11 Years of Marriage

Coming to an end. Shayne Lamas and Nik Richie have officially split after 11 years of marriage.

“After my engagement to Matt ended … I was devastated and still in search of what I was originally seeking, which was to find love and start a family,” Lamas, 35, told Page Six on Wednesday, May 5.

The Leave it to Lamas star was previously engaged to Matt Grant after the duo appeared on season 12 of The Bachelor together. The couple broke up in July 2008.

“The Hollywood socialite scene I was in left me in a massive state of depression and I lacked fulfillment,” Lamas continued on Wednesday. “Shortly after The Bachelor and Leave It to Lamas, I married a man in Vegas after knowing him less than 24 hours on a complete whim.”

The reality star met Richie, 42, in Vegas in 2010 and they got married the same day. Lamas and the founder of gossip website The Dirty welcomed their daughter, Press, in November 2011 and later welcome their son, Lyon, via surrogate in July 2015.

“But I can honestly say after 11 years of marriage and two beautiful and thriving children, it was a successful decade,” Lamas told Page Six. “Nik and I are best friends and will continue to raise our children as a team but our marriage has been empty for years.”

The In The Pines alum concluded that the decision to separate was “pure common sense.”

The pair have previously opened up about the complications that they have faced as a family following Lamas’ hospitalization after a scary pregnancy complication in February 2014.

“We would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for the immense support we have received from our family, friends, fans, and media,” Richie said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “It is really amazing how everyone has come together for Shayne, Press, and I during this extremely difficult time.”

The statement continued: “Shayne is breathing on her own now and doing better; we have high hopes for a speedy recovery. At this time we are still trying to process everything that happened and we thank everyone again for giving us this time to heal.”

The couple welcomed their son a year later through a surrogate, who happened to be Lamas’ stepmother. Her father, Lorenzo Lamas, married Shawna Craig in 2011 and they have since divorced in 2018.

“I was happy that we were able to help them accomplish that,” Lorenzo, 63, told Closer in 2015.