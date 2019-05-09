Two of a kind! Shenae Grimes joked that Duchess Meghan looked just like she did after giving birth to daughter Bowie with a hilarious side-by-side photo of the two women from the aftermath of their deliveries.

“Meghan Markle after birth,” she captioned a chic picture of the Duchess of Sussex, 37, in her white Wales Bonner button-down trench coat dress at her first photo call with Prince Harry and newborn son Archie on Wednesday, May 8.

The 90210 alum, 29, then compared the shot with one of herself sans makeup and sticking out her tongue with a hazy-eyed grin.

“Me after birth,” she wrote, adding, “#twinning.”

Grimes welcomed Bowie with husband Josh Beech in September 2018. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome beautiful baby girl Beech into the world,” the couple told Us Weekly of their babe.

The Suits alum, who welcomed her first child with the Duke of Sussex, 34, on Monday, May 6, was also compared to sister-in-law Duchess Kate in the days after Archie’s arrival.

While Kate, 37, opted for a simple blue Jenny Packham sheath dress following the birth of her first child, Prince George, now 5, Meghan went for a more fashion-forward look, adding neutral suede pumps and a Jennifer Meyer necklace.

Both women, however, looked stunning: a fact actress Keira Knightley took issue with after the Duchess of Cambridge made her second post-baby appearance following the birth of Princess Charlotte, now 4, on the steps of St Mary’s Hospital in London in May 2015 looking impeccable in a yellow and white floral frock. (She did the same when son Prince Louis was born three years later in April 2018.)

“Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful. Look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate,” Knightley, 34, wrote in an essay for Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (and Other Lies) in October. “Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don’t show. Don’t tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers.”

A source told Us that the comments irked Kate at the time. “Keira is obviously entitled to her own opinion, but it was very much based on her own experiences and not of Kate’s,” the insider said .”Not every mother feels the same way. Keira’s comments were simply for attention and they weren’t justified.”

