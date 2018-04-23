Welcome to the world, baby boy! Kate Middleton and Prince William showed off their newborn son just hours after he was born in Monday, April 23, on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The new mom stunned in custom red Jenny Packham dress (the same designer she turned to for the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte) for the occasion that called to mind the dress Princess Diana wore after Prince Harry was born in 1984.

The red knee-length sheeth dress included a white lace Peter Pan collar and long sleeves that Kate accessorized with drop earrings and nude pumps. Seeing as several of Us around here can’t walk in heels on a good day, we are in awe of the Duchess of Cambridge’s ability to expertly navigate in the suede round-toe design just hours after giving birth. She finished the look with her go-to glossy blowout and luminous skin that proved the new-mom glow (even when it’s your third child) is real!

Perhaps what is most special about the look is the close resemblance it shares to the one Will’s mom, Princess Diana, wore to bring Harry home from the hospital some 34 years ago. Standing on the steps of St. Mary’s hospital, Prince Charles and Diana showed off their newborn son in September 1984, with Diana wearing a red coat dress. Underneath was a white shirt with a Peter Pan collar just like Kate’s ensemble today. Diana completed her outfit with red bow-adorned pointy-toe flats and her signature blonde coif.

The simple knee-length silhouette of Kate’s latest Jenny Packham frock is in line with the styles she wore for the births of George and Charlotte. In July 2013, she famously wore a blue polka dot dress with a pretty cap sleeve and beige heels for George’s big reveal. Two years later, in May 2015, she welcomed Charlotte in a white and yellow floral design with three-quarter sleeves and nude leather heels.

On each occasion, Prince William opted for some kind of blue ensemble — be it the simple button-down he rocked for George, the layered sweater and jeans look for Charlotte or today’s blue sport coat and matching shirt.

We never cease to be amazed by Kate’s #flawless style, but we bow down to her ability to look so fresh and radiant just moments after giving birth — and we can bet her latest sentimental number will inspire copycats around the globe!