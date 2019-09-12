



Speaking out. Sheryl Crow got candid about the drama behind talent manager Scooter Braun’s purchase of Taylor Swift’s former label, Big Machine Records, and her masters on Wednesday, September 11.

During Crow’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller asked the country singer of her “reaction to all the drama” surrounding Swift and Braun. (Crow joined Big Machine Records in February, months before Braun bought it.)

“I’m going to be honest with you … I live with my head in a big hole and I stay out of that world,” Crow, 57, said. “I will say one thing about masters, like, I signed with a record label 30 years ago and within five years, it became owned by Interscope and then Interscope got bought by Universal. So these things, that’s just the way the business goes. That’s totally not unusual for your masters to change hands like 9,000 times.”

The “If It Makes You Happy” singer continued, “I don’t know what the big stink was. I’m kind of out of the loop, so I don’t really know.”

Swift made headlines when she took to her Tumblr on June 30 to call out Braun. She deemed the 38-year-old’s purchase of Big Machine Records her “worst case scenario,” noting that “this is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept.”

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [Big Machine Records CEO] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” Swift, 29, wrote. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

The multi-Grammy winner concluded, “Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create.”

Swift’s explosive post divided the music industry, causing artists like Halsey and many of Braun’s clients — including Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato — to speak out. Despite the drama, Braun praised the Pennsylvania native’s latest album, Lover, after its release.

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover,” Braun tweeted on August 23. “Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats.”

