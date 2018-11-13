Too close to home. Shiri Appleby weighed in on The Bachelor mansion catching fire, an ordeal similar to how her Lifetime series UnREAL, which spoofs the ABC dating series, came to an end.

“Isn’t that so wild? Well, at the end of season 4, we burned down The Bachelor house. And so, our show, for some reason, has continued to have stories that have happened and then The Bachelor follows,” Appleby, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell and the Oren Co. in Culver City, California, on Saturday, November 10. “That story felt like … a little too much of a coincidence to me. We never really wished for their house to burn down, or at least I didn’t wish for their house to burn down, but it’s done. Wow, it’s done! They will get another one.”

More than 200,000 southern California residents across cities including Malibu, Oak Park, Calabasas, West Hills and more were forced to evacuate over the weekend due to the deadly Woolsey Fire. Multiple sources confirmed to Us on Friday, November 9, that The Bachelor mansion set ablaze, but neighbor Ava Friedman “flagged down” firefighters to put out the flames.

During the series finale of UnREAL, which aired in July, Appleby’s character, Rachel Goldberg, a producer on the show Everlasting that somewhat mirrors The Bachelor, and Quinn King (Constance Zimmer), the faux series’ showrunner, burn down the Everlasting mansion in a final act of rebellion.

“It’s just scary. Lives are being destroyed,” Appleby told Us of the SoCal fires, which have burned down the homes of celebrities like Camille Grammer, Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler and more. “But thankfully, we have an organization like Baby2Baby that’ll take care of everybody.”

