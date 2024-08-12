Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are taking their love to new heights.

Bloom, 47, and Perry, 39, were seen gearing up to jump out of a helicopter and into a body of water in a post shared by the pop star via Instagram on Monday, August 12. In the clip, a shirtless Bloom stuck his tongue out while Perry, who rocked a neon orange bikini, flipped the camera around and showed her wind-blown hair and goggles wrapped around her forehead.

The pair counted down together before pushing off of the helicopter while holding hands. As they hit the water, the video flipped to Bloom’s perspective as he emerged from bubbles. In another snap from their adventure, Perry and Bloom’s silhouettes were visible in the air as they were photographed mid-jump.

“Like the stars are in the sky, you and I will find each other in every single life,” Perry captioned the post.

Bloom and Perry began dating in 2016, but called it quits the next year. The twosome eventually rekindled their romance and Bloom proposed to the former American Idol judge in February 2019.

While Bloom and Perry have yet to tie the knot, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May that “they’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year.” Per the insider, the duo would “prefer” if their nuptials occur “when the time is right for both of them.”

“It will likely happen when it’s least expected,” the source said.

Less than a year after Bloom popped the question to Perry, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. The insider noted that Bloom and Perry “have discussed having more children” in their future. (Bloom is also a dad to son Flynn, 13, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.)

“They’re definitely on the same page in terms of wanting to continue to expand their family,” the insider said.

To Bloom, his and Perry’s relationship is perfect. “I wouldn’t change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, ‘How do we do this?’” Bloom said during an appearance on Trevor Noah’s “What Now?” podcast in April. “Because we’ve got these two giant careers and lives — and hers is even … it’s like a universe sometimes.”

He continued, “But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like … we’re just gonna build a sandcastle.”