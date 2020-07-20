An unlikely squad! Sia gushed over her unexpected friendship with the Kardashian sisters, who have made her feel like a “safe” part of their busy lives.

“I love those girls,” the “Chandelier” singer, 44, explained during an interview on Mix 104.1’s Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People show on Monday, July 20. “I only met them in the last couple of years, but the last couple of years have been hard … I literally didn’t leave the house for maybe three years, except for every Sunday when I would go to [Kanye West‘s] Sunday Service because the singing was so incredible. … When I met them, I felt safe. It was so weird, I felt safe.”

The Australian artist met Kim Kardashian after working with Jennifer Lopez on the song “Limitless” that “Kim was helping to promote.” After working to recover from “a lot of complex PTSD trauma,” Sia felt a warm welcome from the reality star, 39, and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

“I would be with them on Sundays, and a group of their friends, and afterward, sometimes we would go to Kourtney’s house and swim and hang out and I just felt really safe,” the Music director said on Monday. “And also, Kim was, like, really protective. She’s really protective. If she thought anyone in the group was gonna try to ask me for a selfie or was gonna try to FaceTime their children with me, she was extremely protective. I was so shocked and also grateful she intervened in a situation that she didn’t need to because it wasn’t actually happening, but she thought someone was about to try and exploit me on her property.”

The “Elastic Heart” singer was spotted giving a soulful performance at a Sunday Service gathering in May 2019, where she ditched the oversized wig that she typically wears to hide her face. At the time, the KKW Beauty founder raved over the Grammy nominee’s impromptu concert.

“The rain forced us inside but it was magical,” Kim wrote in an Instagram Story, sharing the vulnerable moment with her fans. “No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect. Not a dry eye in the room today.”

Later that year, Sia was invited to perform at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s annual Christmas bash. “#fam,” she captioned an Instagram photo posed alongside Kim, Kourtney, 41, Khloé, 36, and their mother, Kris Jenner.