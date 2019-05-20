No reason to hide. Kanye West did not let a rainstorm put a damper on his church service in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 19 — and Sia joined in on the fun as well.

The Australian singer, 43, ditched her classic disguise of a wig covering her face and took the stage at the indoor worship session to perform a gospel version of her hit song “Elastic Heart.” Kim Kardashian posted videos of the surprise performance on her Instagram Stories.

“There’s so many video from today’s Sunday service I want to share with you guys,” Kardashian, 38, wrote on Sunday. “The rain forced us inside but it was magical. No mics, no band, no speakers but it was perfect. Not a dry eye in the room today.”

The KKW Beauty founder added, “The choir sang Sia’s ‘Elastic Heart’ song and changed the words to a gospel song.”

The Grammy nominee wore an all-blue workout ensemble, put her hair in a messy bun and sang, “Lift up your voices now / Sing praises onto God,” to the tune of “Elastic Heart,” as the choir and worshippers cheered. She continued, “Offer it all to him / he is the morning sun.”

Sia explained why she wears her signature look on The Late Late Show With James Corden in February 2016. “I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success. I was an alcoholic and a drug addict,” she said. “I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way. I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery. I was like, there’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.”

The Selfish author opened up about West’s weekly church service in April, calling it a “healing experience” for him. “It’s just music, there’s no sermon,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Elle. “It’s definitely something he believes in, Jesus, and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

The reality TV personality added that the service is open to all faiths: “Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing messages about love to start off your week.”

West and Kardashian welcomed their fourth child together, a son named Psalm, on May 9. They also share 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 16-month-old daughter Chicago.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!