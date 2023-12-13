Sienna Miller met actor Oli Green at a Halloween party thrown by a mutual friend, but it wasn’t exactly love at first sight.

“I was like, ‘This is absurd. This will not go anywhere,’” she told British Vogue in December 2023. “He worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him.”

Miller previously dated Jude Law on and off from 2004 to 2011. She moved on with Tom Sturridge, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015. The pair welcomed daughter Marlowe in July 2012.

After Miller connected with Green, Emily Blunt tagged along for one of their New York City dates in early 2022. Blunt told British Vogue that she sees “so much of” her longtime friend in Green, especially “that free-spirited, curious, guileless thing that he has.”

The couple made their red carpet debut in March 2022. More than one year later, it was reported that Miller is pregnant with the couple’s first baby together.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Miller and Green’s complete relationship timeline:

February 2022

Miller and Green were first linked after being spotted on a date in New York City.

March 2022

The couple were seen leaving Royal Albert Hall together in London after the BAFTAs. Later that month, Miller and Green made their relationship red carpet official at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills.

April 2022

Miller revealed to Elle UK that she chose to freeze her eggs when she turned 40. She shared that the pressure of her biological timeline was a “really loud noise.”

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” she explained. “Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

August 2023

One month after she sparked pregnancy rumors in St. Tropez, Miller showed off her growing baby bump while wearing a bikini on vacation in Ibiza.

September 2023

Miller bared her baby bump in an ivory Schiaparelli ensemble while attending the Vogue World: London event.

December 2023

Miller graced the cover of British Vogue 28 weeks into her pregnancy and opened up about her relationship with Green. At the time, the couple had recently moved into their own place after living at Green’s parents’ home in West London.

“I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart,” she said, addressing her 14-year age gap with Green. “I certainly have never been able to.”