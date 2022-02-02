Simon Cowell was hospitalized after being involved in a second electric bike accident, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former American Idol judge, 62, had an accident near his home in West London on Thursday, January 27. “Simon is lucky to be alive,” a source tells Us. “He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.”

Cowell was not wearing a helmet. “He’s got a broken arm,” the insider says, noting that he was released from the hospital the night of the accident after getting a cast. “Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike — but he will start wearing a helmet.” Cowell is expected to make a full recovery.

The America’s Got Talent judge was previously hospitalized in August 2020 after falling while testing an electric bike at his Malibu home. “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening,” his spokesperson told Us at the time.

Cowell had a metal rod placed in his back because of his injuries. “Some good advice … If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he tweeted shortly after his first accident.

The reality star was thankful at the time that his injuries were not more extensive. “The surgery he had needs to heal right, so he’s taking care to make sure that happens properly and will make a total recovery on it,” a source told Us in August 2020. “As bad as the accident was, he’s incredibly grateful because he knows it could have been much worse.”

An insider revealed in October 2020 that Cowell had “been up and walking since day two” of being home from the hospital, while a separate source noted that he was “doing 10,000 steps a day and swimming regularly” amid his recovery.

The England native’s latest accident comes weeks after Us confirmed his engagement to Lauren Silverman. The couple, who share 7-year-old son Eric, kept the news under wraps for a bit, as he proposed on Christmas Eve in December 2021.

Cowell praised Silverman, 44, in February 2021 for helping him recover from his back injury. “She was amazing,” he told Extra. “Both her and Eric, they were, like, my support. I couldn’t have gotten through it without them, so we got closer.”