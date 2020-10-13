Simon Cowell Is Up and Walking Amid Recovery From Back Injury

Every step counts! Simon Cowell’s road to recovery began shortly after he had back surgery earlier this year following a bike accident.

“Simon has been up and walking since day two [of being home],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The America’s Got Talent judge, who was hospitalized in August after a fall off an electric bicycle in Malibu that broke his back, has been switching up his physical therapy activities in order to get back to full mobility.

“Simon’s having little or no visitors due to COVID, but he’s doing 10,000 steps a day and swimming regularly,” a second source tells Us, noting that Cowell, 61, is already out of his back brace following surgery.

The former American Idol judge has been focused on strengthening his body and staying fit alongside his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman.

“It’s become an ongoing joke that Lauren has to run to keep up with him,” the second insider adds.

After undergoing surgery in early August, the British TV personality headed home to Malibu, where he was under the care of Silverman, 43, and the couple’s 6-year-old son, Eric.

“He is good spirits and his back is well on the mend,” a source told Us at the time. “As bad as the accident was, he’s incredibly grateful because he knows it could have been much worse.”

Silverman tended to her partner’s needs by “making his favorite homemade Italian bean soup” while Eric kept his dad entertained by “watching their favorite kids movies” together, according to the source.

Although the accident kept Cowell from his AGT duties, the production team sent him a “giant X and a golden buzzer” to watch from home. He was temporarily replaced by Kelly Clarkson as the fourth judge amid his recovery.

“He was so thankful to [Kelly] for [stepping in],” a source said. “It speaks volumes that she didn’t hesitate to help out. She has been a true friend.”

The day after his fall, the X Factor creator made light of his injury on Twitter.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he tweeted on August 9.

He also thanked the health care team who helped him after his back injury, calling the nurses and doctors “some of the nicest people I have ever met.”