Us Weekly can confirm that the 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges related to the murder of three people at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland during the hearing. His bond is set for $1 million and included no-contact conditions with the survivors from incident.

Biles-Thomas was arrested and charged with six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of perjury last month. In addition to the three people who were killed, two others were left injured at the aforementioned New Year’s Eve get-together.

The 22-year-old Olympian spoke out about the situation for the first time on September 3.

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” Biles write via Twitter. “There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy. I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO.”

She added that she is “still having a hard time processing last weeks news.”

The gold medalist’s boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., seemingly alluded to the situation via Instagram Story the day after Biles-Thomas was taken into custody.

“The strongest people I’ve met have not been given an easier life,” a quote shared via his Instagram Stories stated. “They’ve learned to create strength and happiness from dark places.”

Biles and her brother were raised by their grandparents. The gymnast previously revealed that she was adopted by Ron and Nellie Biles when she was 6 years old amid her biological mother’s struggles with substance abuse.

