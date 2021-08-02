Simone Biles Will Compete in Balance Beam Final at the Tokyo Olympics

The perfect plot twist! Simone Biles will compete in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, August 3, after previously withdrawing from the women’s team final and the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals.

“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!” USA Gymnastics tweeted on Monday, August 2. “Can’t wait to watch you both!”

The announcement came three days after the Olympian, 24, withdrew from the floor competition final. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week,” the organization tweeted on Saturday, July 31. “Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone.”

The Olympian first withdrew from the team final on Tuesday, July 27. It was later revealed that the Ohio native was suffering from the twisties, a dangerous issue for gymnasts when they lose control of their bodies while spinning through the air.

“I didn’t have a bad performance & quit,” Biles told her Instagram followers on Thursday, July 29, referencing the preliminary competition. “I’ve had plenty of bad performances throughout my career and finished the competition. I simply got so lost [that] my safety was at risk as well as a team medal. … I also have no idea how I landed on my feet on that vault bc if you look at the pictures & my eyes you can see how confused I am as to where I am in the air.”

Biles subsequently withdrew from the uneven bars and vault competitions.

The athlete has since received a massive show of support from celebrities and fellow gymnasts, including Nastia Liukin and Aly Raisman.

“No one will be remembered for any single routine, competition, or medal,” the Finding My Shine author, 31, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 28. “You, however, will undeniably be remembered by many for the compassion and bravery shown here in Tokyo. You came here as a gymnast, and you’re leaving as a hero.”

The Massachusetts native, 27, added in a Today show appearance on Tuesday: “She’s human, and I think sometimes people forget that. And Simone, just like everyone else, is doing the best that she can.”

The “outpouring of love and support” showed Biles that she is worth more than her “accomplishments and gymnastics,” the Courage to Soar author tweeted on Wednesday. “I never truly believed [that] before.”