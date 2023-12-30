Maisie Peters is closing out 2023 with an epic relationship soft launch.

“The best parts of my year. Thank u for being a part of it,” Peters, 23, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 29, sharing a list of 9 highlights from 2023 and photos to match almost every entry.

Peters, a British pop star signed to Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records, cited the release of her album The Good Witch, performing at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival, opening up for Sheeran, 32, on his Mathematics stadium tour and filming her “Lost the Breakup” music video in Japan as several reasons that 2023 was so special. Peters included a list from 1 to 10 to match the number of slides in her social media carousel, omitting No. 3.

“Wait did I skip a number??????” Peters joked via Instagram comment.

The third image in her round-up was a Polaroid snap of Peters kissing an unidentified man. As the pair locked lips, Peters placed her hand over the side of his face to conceal his identity.

Sharing the slideshow onto her Instagram Story on Friday, Peters specifically referenced the kissing pic. “What’s ur favorite slide? Mine is 3 😇,” she wrote.

Peters did not further identify her new love interest, though a flurry of social media fans were eager for answers.

“I thought I was ur boyfriend 😭,” Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft jokingly replied.

Singer Jensen McRae added: “The launch I’m losing it.”

Peters has never publicly shared details of her relationships, though it often inspires her hit songs.

“As I get older, I’ve tended to draw on my own life more frequently, but that’s not necessarily always chronologically accurate,” she told Rolling Stone UK in a November cover story. “I’ll write about something that happened four years ago like it was yesterday — it doesn’t matter to me. I am The Good Witch; I make what I want out of the things that are happening.”

Peters dropped her sophomore album, The Good Witch, in June with tracks like “Two Weeks Ago,” “Run” and “Lost the Breakup” about the end of a relationship.

“I really do write for the girls. I really made a whole album based on a relationship that lasted for one month and maybe two weeks,” she explained to Rolling Stone UK. “I wrote this album about that time in my life. It depicts the same six months with, give or take, a few different songs.”