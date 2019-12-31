



Double the congrats! After news broke that actress Michelle Williams was pregnant and engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail, she got a congratulatory message from a special someone: singer Michelle Williams!

In the wake of the news, the former Destiny’s Child bandmate showed support for her namesake when she posted a sweet message to her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 30. In doing so, she also took the opportunity to reiterate that she is not the actress.

“A few comments are tricking [sic] in and of course I had to google to see what was goin’ on!” the 40-year-old gospel singer wrote. “Congrats are certainly in order but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesea ‘Michelle’ OK bye.”

On Monday, Us Weekly confirmed that the 39-year-old My Week with Marilyn star was pregnant and engaged to Kail, 42. She worked with her husband-to-be on Fosse/Verdon, which he served as a director and producer on.

News of the Blue Valentine actress’ engagement comes not long after her April 2019 split from husband Phil Elverum, who she secretly wed in July 2018. She’s also the mom of daughter Matilda, who she welcomed in 2005 with former boyfriend Heath Ledger, who died in January 2008 of an accidental overdose.

Earlier this year, after the acclaimed actress gave a politically-driven acceptance speech at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, the “Say My Name” singer clapped back at commenters who kept sending mean remarks her way that were meant for the Dawson’s Creek alum. The famed songstress said she was “getting cursed out” in the comments section of her posts following the actress’ address.

“Let’s get one thing clear: How come when y’all are tagging and congratulating a person … do y’all see that I’m black when you go to my profile or tag, like when you search for the Michelle Williams?” the singer said via Instagram Live on September 23. “I am black! OK? I ain’t mixed with nothing. I ain’t mixed with Persian, Russian. I am black!”

The “Lose My Breath” hitmaker said she sided with the Brokeback Mountain star, noting that she “thought [the speech] was her truth” and regarded it as “awesome.

“I thought she was factual,” she continued. “I could be wrong but yo, I just told this woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I was like, ‘I’m so sorry that my namesake upset you! But can’t you see that I’m black?’”