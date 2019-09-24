



After actress Michelle Williams delivered an impassioned speech about pay equality at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, some people mistakenly started bombarding singer Michelle Williams with mean comments, leaving the latter with no choice but to take to Instagram Live.

“Let’s get one thing clear. How come when y’all are tagging and congratulating a person … do y’all see that I’m black when you go to my profile or tag, like when you search for the Michelle Williams?” the 40-year-old said on Monday, September 23. “I am black! OK? I ain’t mixed with nothing. I ain’t mixed with Persian, Russian. I am black!”

The former Destiny’s Child member said that she has been “getting cursed out in my comments” section ever since the Oscar nominee’s speech on Sunday, September 22.

“I thought [the speech] was her truth. I thought it was awesome. I thought she was factual. I could be wrong,” she said. “But yo, I just told this woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I was like, ‘I’m so sorry that my namesake upset you! But can’t you see that I’m black?’”

So, the folks who are pissed and pressed about Michelle Williams’s (Actress) moving and brilliant #Emmy speech are tagging and aiming their anger at Michelle Williams (Singer), and she is fed up! pic.twitter.com/d7NAQyBndm — shar jossell (@SharSaysSo) September 24, 2019

The R&B performer then urged people to “look and see in that little small hole, that little small profile [picture]” before commenting on the wrong person’s account.

“Reading is fundamental. So is observation!” she continued before slapping her other hand. “This hand is yo’ face. Reading is fundamental. Observation is so important. Observe that profile pic before you get to tagging me and cussing me out for something I didn’t say.”

The Grammy winner ended her livestream by commending the Dawson’s Creek alum’s speech.

“I stand beside Michelle WIlliams on her speech, OK? She was beautiful. She was brilliant. Honey, she played Gwen Verdon to a T. She was awesome!” she said. “Get it right and stop cussing me out. All right? Now I’mma slap you back into having a good day ‘cause you almost tried to take me out of my peace.”

I really should’ve watched the whole thing because, honestly—where’s Michelle’s Netflix comedy special? “this hand is yo face.” pic.twitter.com/v7puC1lAXy — shar jossell (@SharSaysSo) September 24, 2019

The Fosse/Verdon star took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie on Sunday for her role in the FX miniseries. While on stage, she said, “The next time a woman — and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white, male counterpart — tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her. Believe her.”

The Brokeback Mountain actress’ comments came nearly two years after news broke that she was paid significantly less than her All the Money in the World costar Mark Wahlberg.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!