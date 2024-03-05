Janelle Brown wants fans to make sure they get regular cancer screenings after she discovered precancerous spots on her face.

The Sisters Wives star, 54, took to Instagram on Monday, March 4, to reveal she has a cut on her lip as the result of having a precancerous lump removed.

“Posting this picture as a reminder to get your skin checked. Even if you have ALWAYS been careful about sunscreen,” Janelle shared. “I am and always have been. You have to when you are as fair as I am.”

In her post, Brown revealed that she previously had basal cell carcinoma, a form of cancer that often appears as a slightly transparent bump on the skin. It was removed after the COVID pandemic, and now Brown is dedicated to making annual doctor visits to check for signs of cancer.

“Today I had 2 pre-cancerous spots frozen and a tiny lump removed from my lip,” Brown continued. “Yes it’s a pain to schedule the appointment when you are busy. And yes there is a small amount of discomfort. But 2 pre-cancerous spots stopped in their tracks. Worth it #skincancerprevention #maketheappointment #theworldneedsyou #yourfamilyneedsyou.”

Janelle was married to Kody Brown from 1993 to 2022. The former couple has six children: Logan, 29, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21.

Fellow sister wife Christine Brown split from Kody in 2021 after 25 years of marriage. She married David Woolley in October 2023.

Janelle says that after being involved with Kody, 55, for nearly three decades, she is not looking for a new romance.

“My children really are my thing. I’m really wrapped up with them. I’m focused on them. I’m trying now to bring some of the things I’ve always wanted to fruition,” Janelle told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Tuesday, March 5. “So that’s where my passion and my energy is laying right now with my children and some of these other projects I’m trying to bring forward. If I were to meet somebody, it would have to be super organic.”

Last year, Janelle revealed when she knew she couldn’t stay married to Kody.

“Honestly, for me, it really came down to the kids,” she said during a Sister Wives: Talk Back episode in December 2023 while rewatching the season 18 premiere.

The former couple were spiritually married for nearly 30 years before Janelle announced their separation in December 2022.

“I would’ve stayed if Kody had stayed the father that he was for my kids for many, many years,” she explained. “But when the relationship with the kids broke down, that cost was no longer a factor.”

Ahead of their split, the twosome butted heads over Kody’s treatment of Gabe and Garrison after the kids allegedly disregarded Kody’s strict COVID rules in 2020. As a result, Janelle and her kids didn’t spend the 2021 holiday season with Kody and the rest of the family.