It’s her year! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is feeling empowered to do things her way following her split from Kody Brown.

“Building businesses. Building friendships. Building a great life,” Meri, 51, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 8, alongside a video of her kayaking with a friend. “All while doing whatever the hell I want.”

The bed and breakfast owner was all smiles in the video as audio from Taylor Swift’s 2019 Billboard Women In Music Awards acceptance speech for the Woman of the Decade Award played in the background.

“And as for me, lately I’ve been focusing less on doing what they say I can’t do and more on doing whatever the hell I want,” Swift, 33, said in the clip.

Meri’s empowered message came just months after she confirmed during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special in December 2022 that she and Kody, 53, were no longer living as a couple.

After the patriarch confessed during season 17 of the TLC series that he didn’t “consider” himself married to Meri, the California native hinted that their romance had been over for a while.

The twosome legally wed in 1990 but divorced in 2014 so Kody could marry fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a prior marriage. Meri remained in a spiritual union with the former firearms salesman until late 2022.

“He’s already made the decision,” Meri explained during part 1 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special.

She further claimed that her relationship with Kody seemed to fall apart in 2021 after they failed to fix their problems on their 30th anniversary one year prior.

“This last anniversary, he’s like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me, Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married,’” Meri claimed in December 2022. “And I said to him then, ‘If that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’”

The TV personality — who shares Leon, 27, with Kody — alleged that the Wyoming native didn’t want to “address it” and told her, “‘I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.’”

The former spouses released a statement about their split in January. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate out marriage,” the joint message read.

Kody’s separation from Meri followed the breakdown of two of his other relationships. The polygamist announced his split from third wife Christine Brown in November 2021. The Cooking With Just Christine star, 50, confirmed in February that she has “exclusively” started dating another man.

Janelle Brown, meanwhile, revealed during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for several months.” The pair were in a spiritual union for nearly 30 years before parting ways. Kody’s relationship with Robyn, 43, is the only one still intact after season 17.