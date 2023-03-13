Rest in peace. Janelle Brown is mourning her dog Jack’s passing following an unexpected illness.

“My sweet Jack passed away this morning. Thanks to the vets @canyonpethospital who worked so hard to save him these past few days but sadly his body just couldn’t overcome the disease that struck him suddenly late last week,” the Sister Wives star, 53, wrote on Monday, March 13, alongside Instagram photos of her late pet.

Brown noted that the furry friend was considered a family dog, adding, “Jack was my mom’s dog that we took in after my mom’s passing a couple of years ago. But he wasn’t a stranger to us. I was with mom when she adopted him and he spent many months each year staying with us when mom visited. We had a special bond before he came to us full time.”

She concluded: “He will be really missed. My other pup Bryn is a little lost. And our hearts ache. But I am glad he is no longer suffering.”

Earlier this month, the TLC personality documented her trip to veterinary urgent care after Jack got “pretty sick” out of nowhere. Brown uploaded numerous Instagram Stories of her pup curled up before a second snap showed him feeling better.

“All is well. He has developed an auto-immune type disorder. The vet said they don’t know what causes them but it’s manageable with medication,” Brown wrote ahead of Jack’s shocking death.

The reality star has previously offered glimpses at life with her pets on social media after she rose to stardom after she starred in 17 seasons of TLC’s ongoing series Sister Wives.

The show follows Kody Brown and polygamous relationships with Meri Brown, Janelle, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. The Wyoming native, 54, shares six children with Janelle: Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

In November 2021, Christine, 50, shocked viewers when she announced her decision to part ways with Kody. Meri, 52, later confirmed her split from the polygamist after being legally married from 1990 to 2014. Janelle, for her part, announced in December 2022 that she and Kody called it quits after they initially entered a spiritual marriage in 1993. (Kody is still with Robyn, 44, who he officially exchanged vows with in 2014.)

“We’ve been separated for several months,” Janelle explained during the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, after expressing her issues following Christine’s exit from the group. “To be honest with you, I really don’t know if I want to do the work. It feels like I’m being forced to choose between my children and this group. I don’t feel like my children are welcome.”

Christine, meanwhile, offered her thoughts on Janelle’s breakup with Kody, saying, “For Janelle, I think that she’s frustrated, and she’s so hurt. And that man that she was married to — she realizes that he’s totally different. But she’s different too.”