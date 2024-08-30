Slash’s Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Cause of Death Revealed

Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

Per a statement, released on Thursday, August 29, the coroner confirmed that Knight’s death was by hydrogen sulfide toxicity and that the manner of death was suicide. The 25-year-old had been found unconscious in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check and her death was pronounced at 3 p.m. that day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, hydrogen sulfide is a colorless, flammable, highly toxic gas, which can cause rapid unconsciousness and death when inhaled in high concentrations.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist, 58, announced his stepdaughter’s passing on July 21 via Instagram.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” he wrote. “Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer and a charming, lovable, sweet soul.”

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, received condolences from hundreds of friends and fans in the comments section of the post.

“There are no words. Sending absolutely all of my love and hugs and condolences and support to you guys,” Guns N’ Roses member Melissa Reese wrote. Model Susan Holmes McKagan — who is married to Guns N’ Roses bandmate Duff McKagan — added, “Words cannot express our deepest sympathy and condolences. Love you all so much 💔.”

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus also commented: “Surrounding you with as much love as we possibly can.”

Over the weekend of her death, a final post was uploaded via Knight’s Instagram in which she appeared to offer an apology to some of her peers.

“Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry,” she wrote. “Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace🌷.

Knight is Slash’s stepdaughter by his current partner, Meegan Hodges. He also shares sons London, 21, and Cash, 20, with ex-wife Perla Ferrar.